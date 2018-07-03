Wilson Shannon Miller, III, age 74 of St. Louis, passed away at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis on Monday, July 2, 2018.

Mr. Miller was born on January 24, 1944, in St. Louis, a son of the late Wilson S. and Claire Miller, II. He married Iva Cooley on April 27, 1974, and she survives in St. Louis.

In addition to his wife Iva, Wilson is also survived by a son – Andy Miller and wife Kimberly of Grand Rapids, Michigan; a daughter – Jessica Mody and husband Anand of St. Louis; 2 grandchildren – Devin and Kiran Mody; 4 sisters – Jane Waldman of Kensington, Maryland, Carolyn Thomas of Osage Beach, Missouri, Barbara Sussenbach of Highland, Illinois, and Martha Osburg of Mahomet, Illinois; and a brother – Thomas Miller of Crown Pointe, Indiana.

Mr. Miller earned a BS in Business Administration from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Washington University. He retired from ITT Technical Institute, where he taught a variety of courses. Wilson loved spending time with his family and telling stories and enjoyed flying planes and playing the guitar. He served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves.

Funeral services for Mr. Miller will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at 10:00 A.M. with Pastor Wil Verdin, officiating. Interment will follow at McKendree Chapel Cemetery in Keyesport. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Saturday morning from 9:00 – 10:00 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in his memory are suggested to American Parkinson Disease Association of Greater St. Louis, Greater St. Louis APDA Chapter Resource Center, 1415 Elbridge Payne Road, Suite 150, Chesterfield, MO 63017, or at Zieren Funeral Home. Online condolences and stories may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.