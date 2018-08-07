Alva “Gene” Elmore, 75, of Coffeen, IL, passed away on Monday, August 6, 2018, at 11:10 a.m. at Montgomery Nursing and Rehab Center, Hillsboro, IL. Graveside Memorial Services will be held on Friday, August 10, 2018 at 10:00 a.m at Olive Hill Cemetery, Coffeen, IL. Reverend Kevin Simburger, Associate Pastor of Grace Fellowship Church in Fillmore, IL, will officiate.

Mr. Elmore was born on June 27, 1943, in Coffeen, IL to the late Earl and Leah (Johanntosettel) Elmore. He was a 1961 graduate of Illinois School of the Deaf, Jacksonville, IL, and a 1963 graduate of Hillsboro High School, Hillsboro, IL. Gene worked as a custodian for Hillsboro School District, until retiring after 26 years of service. Gene lived in Coffeen, IL for his entire life. He married Sandra Morgan on March 14, 1969, in Du Quin, IL, and she survives in Coffeen, IL.

Along with Sandra, Mr. Elmore is survived by his son, Andy Elmore of Coffeen, IL; two grandchildren, Hayden Elmore, and Kirklend Elmore, both of Coffeen, IL, and his brother, Tom Elmore of Irving, IL.

Gene was also proceded in death by two brothers, Art Elmore and James Elmore, and one sister, Carole Roach.

Memorials are suggested for Donor’s Choice.