Anita L. Barker, 91, of Highland, IL, died Sunday August 12, 2018, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Highland, IL.

Anita Lee Goodman was born on Friday, July 22, 1927, in her parents’ home in Anna, IL, to Frank Andrew Goodman and Anna Marie (Jerrell) Goodman. She was the second oldest child. Her siblings were: Betty Jean (Goodman) Atchison, Billy Dean Goodman, Dickie Joe Goodman, and Sharon Rae (Goodman) Roetemeyer.

Anita was a member of Highland Community Church. She was a kitchen helper at VBS and potlucks for over 50 years while attending churches in Highland.

In the summer of 1963, Anita and her husband, Dr. Tom Barker and their four children moved to Highland, IL where their two youngest children were born and Tom worked in his dental practice. They renovated a home at 1814 Poplar, where Anita said she spent her best years. She loved that home and surrounding property, enjoying gardening and working outside, as well as baking, cooking, and sewing.

Anita belonged to several social groups and organizations through her lifetime. While Tom was in the Army, she was a member and assistant at the local USO, where she was in charge of the roller-skating program and she designed and made the uniforms for the skaters. During her kids’ young lives, she was an active member of the Highland Junior Women’s Club and hosted The Pumpkin Patch many years at her home for the community kids. She was also a Placement Advisor for the International Student Exchange Program from 1970-1985, working with placing exchange students in local homes. Anita hosted five exchange students, from Columbia, Brazil, Ecuador, and Argentina and two foster children in her own home. She also was a parent sponsor for the gospel singing group, Proclamation, which traveled to Romania for three weeks in August of l974. Anita went along on this trip with three of her children and 42 other teens.

In early May of 2013, Anita and Tom moved to Legacy Place in Highland, which later became Cedarhurst of Highland, where they lived when she died. She was admitted to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland on July 31, 2018, where she died on August 12, 2018, at 4:02 am, very peacefully, under care provided by hospital staff and Heartland Hospice.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Thomas Barker; children, Rooney (Diane) Barker, Brenda (Randy) Done, Byron (Karen) Barker, Ken (Dana) Barker, Julie (Mike) Hanna, Curt (Lorinda) Barker; grandchildren, Janae (Bobby) Gravitz, Dane (Joanna) Barker, Lauren Barker, Cory (Jennifer) Done, Brittney (Ryan) Puls, Taylor (Charles) Sheeley, Tenor Barker, Morgan Barker, Brett Barker, Jessica (Andy) Page, Tyler (Fiance, Samantha Brinker) Kathmann, Kane Kathmann, Ashley Hanna, Joshua Hanna, Tamera Hanna, Tera Barker, Cassidy Barker, Chad Barker; great grandchildren, Kennedy Puls, Jackson Barker, Chayton Lewis, Bennett Barker, Dawson Page, Caden Puls, Kamry Puls, Emma Done, Madilyn Done; sister, Sharon (Steve) Roetemeyer, Centralia, IL; sisters-in-law, Betty Goodman, Tucson, AZ, and Runell Steele, Carlyle, IL; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Marie Goodman; granddaughter, Jessica Lynn Barker (stillborn); great grandson, Camden Anthony Puls (stillborn); sister, Betty Atchison; brothers, Billy Goodman, Dickie Goodman.

Memorials may be given to Highland Community Church or Highland Area Christian Service Ministry.

Visitation: Friday, August 17, 2018, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL, and Saturday, August 18, 2018, from 9:00 to 10:00 am, at Highland Community Church, Highland, IL.

Funeral Service: Saturday, August 18, 2018, 10:00 am, at Highland Community Church, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Rev. Leonard Pye, Pastor, Faith Baptist Church.

Interment: Highland City Cemetery, Highland, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.