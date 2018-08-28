Bonnie Mulholland age 80 of Greenville, passed away at her daughter’s home in Madison, Wisconsin at 9:25 a.m. Friday, August 24, 2018.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 2, 2018 at the Greenville Free Methodist Church with Rev. Nelson Brandymore officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 until 8 p.m. Saturday at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home.The family prefer memorials to the Greenville Free Methodist Church in their mother’s memory instead of flowers.

Yvonne Marie Myers, the daughter of Paul Yost Myers and Bertha Izora Chaffee Myers, was born on October 16, 1937 in Linden, MI. Bonnie grew up in Fenton, MI where she attended the public schools and graduated from Spring Arbor High School in 1956. Bonnie then graduated from Greenville College in 1960. After raising her family, Bonnie taught at Lincoln Park, MI for 20 years. The family lived in Dearborn Heights from 1960 until 1997, moving to Greenville in 1997. Bonnie and family enjoyed camping and traveling.

Bonnie and Richard Spencer Mulholland were united in marriage on April 4, 1960 in Spring Arbor and enjoyed over 47 years together. They are the parents of 3 children, two of whom survive: Roy S. (Dawn) Mulholland of Greenville, Annette K. (David) Juhlin of Madison, WI. Gary’s widow Susan Mulholland of Davidson, MI. brother Jerry (Joan) Myers of Lapeer, MI., Delores Bedell of Linden, MI., and eight grandchildren: Josh Mulholland, Aaron (Haley) Mulholland, Justin Mulholland, Caleb Mulholland, Ryan (Chelsie) Mulholland, Sarah (Joel) Whitney, Grace Juhlin, and Emily Juhlin. Dick preceded Bonnie in death on October 23, 2007 and Gary preceded her on February 10, 2015. Bonnie is also preceded in death by her parents Paul Myers and Bertha Myers Card, and two brothers Robert and Lawrence Myers.

Bonnie and Russell Eugene Kinnaman were united in marriage on May 5, 2011 at the Greenville Free Methodist Church and he preceded Bonnie in death on September 24, 2017.

Bonnie is a member of the Greenville Free Methodist Church.