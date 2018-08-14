Chelsea Raez Knox, age 28, of Greenville, passed away Thursday, August 10, 2018 at her home. The family will hold a memorial service Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 7 pm at Young Funeral Home. Friends may call Thursday from 5 – 7 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested, in lieu of flowers, to the Chelsea Raez Knox Family.

Chelsea was born February 7, 1990 in Greenville, IL to Richard Wayne Knox and Brenda Sue Creasy Knox. She is survived by her father Richard and Melissa Knox of Greenville, IL; her mother Brenda and Kenneth Smith of Greenville, IL; brothers: Keith Allen (Sara) Caldieraro of Belleville, IL; Johnathon Kenwood (Ashley) Smith of Greenville, IL; Aaron Lee Lawrence of Bethalto, IL; Stephen Duane (Paige) Lawrence of Greenville, IL; sisters: Heather Christine Lawrence of Greenville, IL; Amy Jo Mueller of Greenville, IL; sister of the heart, Kyeliah (Tyler) Carusso of Greenville, IL; grandmothers: Katherine Creasy of Taylor Springs, IL; Jaqueline Smith of Greenville, IL; Betsy Kage of Branson, MO; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

Chelsea attended Greenville High school for 10 years and graduated from Metro Christian Academy in Sorento, IL. She worked for the Department of Rehabilitation in East Alton, IL caring for the elderly. She was an avid walker, loved music of all varieties, was a huge animal lover and at one time, raised a baby raccoon from infancy, released it, only to have it return to live with her. She loved spending time with her family and having big family meals together.

She was preceded in death by; grandparents: David and Shirley Smith, Arlee Creasy, Charles Wayne Knox, and Edward Kage; cousins: Mickey Stichler, Nikki Rench, Chad Michael Creasy, Nathaniel Linkey

