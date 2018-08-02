Donald E. Schmid, age 75 of Edwardsville, IL, died Wednesday, August 01, 2018, at DePaul Health Center – SSM in Bridgeton, MO.

He was born on Friday, May 28, 1943, in Granite City, IL, the son of Berthold and Bernice (nee Schaefer) Schmid.

On Saturday, February 23, 1974, at Immanuel United Church of Christ, Hamel, IL, he married Diane L. Schmid nee Brown who survives.

He was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ, Board Member of Roundup Committee of S.W. Electric; Retired Board Member of Hamel Coopertive Grain.

Donald was born in Granite City, IL. He lived on a farm at Hartford, IL, and at age 5 years moved to current farm, southwest of Hamel, IL. He lived and farmed there all his life. He enjoyed being with people and working many years in sales and services with St. Louis Food in St. Louis, MO. He then worked for Bailey Vending, Godfrey, IL. He and his wife formed Aunt Lynn’s Red Barn in Edwardsville, IL, doing sales and delivery of Amish Products.

Survivors include:

Wife – Diane L. Schmid, nee Brown, Edwardsville, IL

Daughter – Lynn C. (Patrick) Kampmann, Edwardsville, IL

Sister In-law – Patricia L. (Philip) Dennis, Edwardsville, IL

Brother In-law – Bruce A. (Janice) Brown, Moro, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Berthold H. Schmid – Died 2/05/1978

Mother – Bernice C. Schmid, nee Schaefer – Died 6/12/1974

Father In-law – Marion F. Brown – Died 7/30/2013

Mother In-law – Marjorie L. Brown, nee Garner – Died 7/11/2015.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Saturday, August 04, 2018, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Hamel, IL.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 04, 2018, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Hamel, IL., with Rev. Allen J. Reiter, officiating.

Interment will be at Immanuel United Church of Christ Cemetery in Hamel, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel United Church of Christ.