Elizabeth J. “Betty” Vollmer, age 73 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.

She was born on Wednesday, August 09, 1944, in Clayton, MO, the daughter of Arnold and Jeanette (nee Gehrs) Grapperhaus.

On Friday, October 01, 1976, she married Robert A. Vollmer at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Breese, IL, who survives.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Betty was born at Clayton, MO, raised on a farm at Maridale and Beckemeyer, IL; later moved to Highland, IL, and has lived here for 33 years. She worked at Artex, Highland, IL, as a factory worker for 7 plus years. She enjoyed going to yard sales, playing cards, especially Rummy, playing Yahtzee, talking and spending time with family and friends. She and her husband never missed a church picnic or a church chicken dinner.

Survivors include:

Husband – Robert A. Vollmer, Highland, IL

Daughter – Sherry L. O’Rourke, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Kyle O. O’Rourke, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Conner Colwell, Gloucester, VA

Brother – David (Bonnie) Grapperhaus, Bartelso, IL

Sister – Pat (Jerry) Voss, Breese, IL

Sister – Shirley (Chuck) Schlarman, Breese, IL

Brother – Gary (Deb) Grapperhaus, Carlyle, IL

Sister – Pam (Todd) Loddeke, Breese, IL

Brother – Bob (Linda) Grapperhaus, Shattuc, IL

Brother – Joe (Kelly) Grapperhaus, Patoka, IL

Brother – Dan (Janet) Grapperhaus, Nashville, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Arnold J. Grapperhaus – Died 9/14/2000

Mother – Jeanette E. Grapperhaus, nee Gehrs – Died 10/18/1979

Brother – Charles A. “Charley” Grapperhaus – Died 2/15/2018.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 02, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Friday, August 03, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 03, 2018, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL.

Interment will be Monday, August 6, 2018, at 10:15 AM at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO,

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Senior Citizens Center or Masses.