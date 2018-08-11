Frances “Hap” Peters, age 78 of Carlyle, died Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon. She was born in Bartelso on Nov. 1, 1939, a daughter of August and Irene (Hilmes) Fehrmann. She married Francis Peters on April 28, 1962 in Bartelso, and he survives in Carlyle. Mrs. Peters is also survived by 2 daughters, Jacqueline (Timothy) Feather of Carbondale and Jennifer (Charles) Mathes of Broomall, Pa; a son Jason (Lana) Peters of Tupelo, Miss; 11 grandchildren, Isaac, Audrey and Lucas Feather – Cameron, Alden and Owen Mathes – Lauren, Mallory, Autumn, Avery, and Nathan Peters. She is also survived by her siblings, Eleanor Hempen, Anthony Fehrmann, Cleo Wilken, Thomas Fehrmann and Theda Fehrmann, and many nieces and nephews and in-laws. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Paul Fehrmann, Cletus Fehrmann, August Fehrmann, Irene Huelsmann, Martha Wellinghoff and Rita Holtgrave Dressel.

Mrs. Peters had worked at Moran Shoe Company and Wee Walker Shoe Company in Carlyle, and most recently at the Carlyle Healthcare Center. She was a member of St. Mary’s Church, and St. Ann Ladies Sodality, and was an avid gardener and very proud of her yard. She loved to travel and had many wonderful vacations with her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, August 13, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle with Fr. George Mauck, celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle on Monday, Aug. 13 from 9:00 –11:00 A.M.

Memorial donations in memory of Mrs. Peters are suggested to “Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation” (for childhood cancer research, support, and awareness) and will be received at the funeral home or at church. Online condolences may be sent to www.zierenfuneralhome.com.