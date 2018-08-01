Fred J. “Poog” Santel, Sr., age 71, of Trenton, died Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon.

Mr. Santel was born August 19, 1946 in Breese, a son of the late Edward and Irene, nee Huegen, Santel.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Santel; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Marion and Iris, nee Catron, Spealman; and brothers-in-law, Martin Voss, Lawrence Spealman, and Ron Ross.

Surviving are his wife Maxine, nee Spealman, Santel, of Trenton, whom he married August 21, 1967 in Lebanon; children, Fred (Karen) Santel, Jr. of Damiansville, Sheri (Tony) Ciaramitaro, Tammy (Keith) Franke, Tracy (Mark) Norbury, and Angela (Michael) Holtgrave all of Trenton; grandchildren, Logan Santel, Tyler and Owen Ciaramitaro, Brandon and Rebecca (friend Ethan Ratermann) Franke, Abigail and Aiden Norbury, Michael, Nicholas, and Brady Holtgrave; grand dogs, Harper and Zoe; siblings, Pat Voss of Belleville, Bruce (Sharon) Santel of Ohio, Larry (Brenda) Santel of Albers, and Eric (friend Tracy Christ) Santel of New Memphis; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Donna Spealman of Troy, Gloria Ross of Carlyle, Raymond (Linda) Spealman of Trenton, and Darlene (Dennis) Lehman of Edwardsville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Fred retired as a supervisor/machinist at KMK Fabrications in Trenton. He enjoyed playing euchre, horseshoes, washers, and bingo, but most of all watching his grandchildren compete in their sporting events.

Funeral Service will be Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton with Deacon John Fridley officiating. Interment will follow in Trenton Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, August 3, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, August 4, 2018 from 8:30-10:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers and other gifts, memorials may be made to the donor’s choice and will be received at the funeral home.

Per the family’s request, casual dress would be appreciated.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com