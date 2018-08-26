Jean Tedrick, age 94 of Highland, IL, died Friday, August 24, 2018, at Faith Countryside Homes/Faith Care Center in Highland, IL.

She was born July 19, 1924, in Tamalco, IL, the daughter of Earl and Gladys (nee Stone) Carman, Sr.

On September 17, 1949, she married Robert Raymond Tedrick at Vandalia, IL. He passed away on June 21, 2009.

She was a member of Crown Point Church, Vandalia, IL. She was also a member or the Former TOPS Club in Troy, IL.

Dorothy was born at Tamalco, IL, the eldest of 11 children. Shortly after her birth, her family moved to Vandalia, IL; where she grew up. After marriage they lived in Vandalia for 3 years, then moved to Troy, IL. After retirement in 1985, they returned to Vandalia, IL. In 2007, they moved to Highland. She was a homemaker all of her life. She made the best “homemade bread”. She enjoyed sewing. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were a special joy in her life.

Survivors include :

Son – Robert J. “Joe” Tedrick, Highland, IL

Daughter – J. Lynn (Tom) Robards, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Chuck R. (Michelle) Tidwell, Belleville, IL

Grandchild – Heather N. Kernan, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Casey J. (Tony) Robards-Patterson, Alma, MI

Grandchild – Jackie A. (Dave) Hinrichsen, Colfax, IL

Grandchild – Ty T. Robards, Sierra Vista, AZ

Grandchild – Chris T. (Jessica) Robards, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Kelsey Tidwell, Belleville, IL

Great Grandchild – Kiersten Tidwell, Belleville, IL

Great Grandchild – Nick Kernan, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Tina Kernan, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Hannah Kernan, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Luke Kernan, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Reid Hinrichsen, Colfax, IL

Great Grandchild – Brooke Hinrichsen, Colfax, IL

Great Grandchild – Micah Robards, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Joel Robards, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Ezra Robards, Highland, IL

Brother – George H. (Sharon) Carman, Madisonville, KY

Sister – Betty J. Emerick, Vandalia, IL

Sister – Shirley M. Kingston, Mulberry Grove, IL

Sister – Sharon Kay Snider, Vandalia, IL

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Earl W. Carman, Sr. – Died 3/3/1987

Mother – Gladys V. Carman, nee Stone – Died 7/24/1991

Husband – Robert R. Tedrick – Died 06/21/2009

Brother – Earl W. Carman, Jr.

Sister – Barbara J. Turner – Died 03/11/1977

Sister – Louise G. Turner

Brother – Bill L. Carman – Died 08/19/2013

Sister – Gracie Marie Wheeler – Died 02/23/2007

Brother – Danny Joe Carman – Died 04/09/2009

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at Crown Point Church in Vandalia, IL .

Funeral Service will be at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at Crown Point Church, Vandalia, IL in Vandalia, IL, with Pastor Peter A. LeDuc officiating.

Interment will be at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crown Point Church.