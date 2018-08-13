Johanna M. Streif

Johanna M. (nee Votrain) Streif, 80, of Lebanon, IL, died Friday, August 10, 2018, at Memorial Hospital East, Shiloh, IL.

Johanna was born June 14, 1938, to Lester and Elizabeth (nee Kuczka) Votrain, in Breese, IL. On April 11, 1959, she married Linus Streif, in Lebanon, IL.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lebanon, IL.

Joan faithfully walked every day. She was a loving mother and grandmother, who loved spending time with her family. She dearly loved her dog, Oscar. One of Joan’s favorite past times, was being outside in her flower garden. She also had a deep love of angels, which were very important to her throughout life.

She is survived by her children, Brian (Brenda) Streif, Louisville, IL, Jeff (Beth) Streif, St. Louis, MO, and Dalinda (Mark) Menges, Lebanon, IL; grandchildren, Shannon, Victoria, and Jennifer Streif, Ashton Streif, and Brandon, Sierra, and Chase Lewis; great grandchild, Eli; sisters, Julie (significant other, Ron Larson) Schmidt, Linn Creek, MO, Dorothy (Larry) Baum, Lebanon, MO; brother, Kenneth Votrain, France; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Oscar.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Elizabeth Votrain; husband, Linus Streif (7-1-2014); brother, Brad Votrain

Memorials may be made to Helping Strays, Columbia, IL, or Breast Cancer.

Visitation: Friday, August 17, 2018, from 8:00 to 10:00 am, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lebanon, IL.

Funeral Service: Friday, August 17, 2018, at 10:00 am, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lebanon, IL.

Clergy: Monsignor James Margason, Pastor.

Interment: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Lebanon, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL.