Joseph H. Gates, age 78, of Mulberry Grove, passed away at his home on August 25, 2018. He was born November 12, 1939 in Columbus, IN to Carl L. Gates and Bertha M. (Taflinger) Gates. Both of his parents preceded him in death.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Roberta Alice (Easton) Gates and two sons, Ralph E. Gates and Ingrid Morton of Windsor, IL and Allen Gates of Vandalia, IL. One daughter, SuAnna M. (Gates) Foote and husband, Aaron Foote of Lenexa, KS. Three grandchildren, Natasha Gates, Michael Gates, Elizabeth Cox-Foote. Two sisters, Martha (Gates) Colson of Columbus, IN. and Sarah (Gates) Campbell of Nashville, TN. Two brothers, James W. Gates and wife Carol of Columbus, IN. and John C. Gates and wife Ramona of Columbus IN.

Joseph graduated from Columbus High School class of 1958. He graduated from Greenville College class of 1967. In 1970 he graduated from Asbury Theological Seminary and returned to Greenville College to teach in the Sociology Department. After retiring from the Illinois Department of Corrections Joseph has enjoyed hunting and fishing.

There will be no public service. Contributions in his honor may be given to the charity of your choice.