Leila E. “Lee” Riggs, age 89 of Alhambra, IL, died Thursday, August 9, 2018, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, IL.

She was born on Wednesday, May 8, 1929, in Trenton, IL, the daughter of Clarence E. and Della M. (nee Gelly) Scott.

On Saturday, April 16, 1949, she married Archie W. Riggs at Trenton, IL, who passed away on February 8, 2005.

She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Staunton, IL. She was former member Eden United Church of Christ and Women’s Guild of the Church, Edwardsville, IL.

Leila was born at Trenton, IL. She graduated from Trenton High School in 1947. After her marriage to Archie in 1949, they lived in Highland, while he was in Korean, during the war. They lived in Edwardsville, IL, until 1988, and retired to New Douglas, IL. She and her husband operated Riggs News Agency in Edwardsville, IL. They delivered the Globe-Democrat, Post-Dispatch, Suburban Journals and other magazines, for over 40 years. She was a former Sunday School Teacher at Eden United Church of Christ. She enjoyed baking cookies (especially at Christmas time), making books and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Ann K. (Robert) Hinton, Staunton, IL

Grandchild – Aaron R. Riggs, Alton, IL

Grandchild – Archie A. Hinton, Staunton, IL

Grandchild – Abbey L. Hinton, Staunton, IL

Grandchild – Casey J. Hinton, Staunton, IL

Grandchild – Sarah (Jake) Davis, HI

Grandchild – Jennifer (Will) Rogers, Collinsville, IL

Great Grandchild – Caleb James Hay, Collinsville, IL

Great Grandchild – Maycala Hay, Collinsville, IL

Great Grandchild – Lilli Anna Rogers, Collinsville, IL

Great Grandchild – Benjamin Joseph Archie Rogers, Collinsville, IL

Great Grandchild – Levi Hinton, PA

Great Grandchild – Lucas Hinton, PA

Brother – Neville (Edith) Scott, Highland, IL

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Clarence E. Scott – Died 1953

Mother – Della M. Scott, nee Gelly – Died 4/06/1992

Husband – Archie W. Riggs – Died 2/08/2005

Son – Robert A. Riggs – Died 9/05/2008

Son – Bradley A. Riggs – Died 1/31/1967 2 days old

Son – Daniel A. Riggs – Died 11/17/1951 2 days old

Brother – Clarence Earl Scott, Jr. – Died 8/02/1944

Brother – Phillip Warren Scott – Died 2/26/1939

Sister – Norma M. Deiters – Died 2/06/2012

Sister – Darline Hanson

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, August 13, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at the funeral home.

Funeral Service will be at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Debbie J. Atkins, St. Paul United Church of Christ, Staunton, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association or Hitz Memorial Home.