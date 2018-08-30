Leonard C. Mohme, age 94 of Highland, IL formerly of New Douglas, IL, passed away on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at the Faith Countryside Home in Highland, IL.

He was born on Wednesday, December 26, 1923 in Sorento, IL.

He was the son of Carl H. and Leona A. (Eickmeyer) Mohme.

He was married to Donna Lou Buck on August 6, 1949 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Douglas, IL.

Leonard served our country in the United States Army from October 1, 1943 to December 25, 1945. Private First Class, Leonard Mohme was deployed to Naples, Italy on July 15, 1944 for overseas duty. He went into southern France with the 3rd Division and was wounded in action on October 7, 1944 and again on January 22, 1945. He was hospitalized in England and later returned to the 3rd Division. He was with the occupational forces in Germany until his discharge from the military.

He was awarded 2 Purple Heart Medals with Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, the European-African-Middle Eastern Theatre Medal with Bronze Stars, the Good Conduct Medal, the Distinguished Unit Badge with Cluster, the Combat Infantry Badge, Victory Medal, the Croix de Guerre with Palm, and 3 Overseas Service Bars.

He began his working career with Richards Brick in Edwardsville, IL from 1945 to 1954; He was a Rural Mail Carrier with the United States Postal Service from 1954 to 1989; and worked part time in maintenance for the Village of New Douglas from 1989 to 1999.

Leonard was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Douglas, IL.

He was an avid sports fan with special interest in bowling. Leonard bowled in various leagues throughout the area. He enjoyed playing any card game and liked working crossword puzzles.

He really loved his dog “Oscar”.

Leonard is survived by his wife: Donna Lou Mohme of Highland, IL;

Daughters: Sandy Mohme of Highland, IL and Lisa Beck, her husband Randy of rural Pocahontas, IL.

Son: Larry Mohme, his wife Marlyn of Arkansas.

6 Grandchildren and his Great Grandchildren.

Brother: Harold Mohme of Florissant, MO.

Sisters: Loraine Birmingham of Glen Carbon, IL and Marie Long, her husband James of Edwardsville, IL.

Brother & Sister-in-law: Dale and Marie Buck of Wilsonville, OR.

Numerous Nieces and Nephews.

He was preceded in death by his Parents; Grandson: Jason Klenke; Sister: Darlene L. Buchmiller; Sister-in-law: Marie Mohme; Brothers-in-law: Robert Buchmiller and Robert Birmingham.

Private Funeral Services will be held at the Lesicko Funeral Home in Livingston, IL with Leonard’s Nephew, Carl Mohme officiating.

Private Burial will be in the New Douglas Cemetery in New Douglas, IL.

Memorial Contributions in memory of Leonard Mohme can be made to the New Douglas Cemetery in care of the funeral home at P O Box 7, Livingston, IL 62058.

The Lesicko Funeral Home in Livingston, IL is honored and privileged to take care of the arrangements and services for Leonard Mohme and his Family.