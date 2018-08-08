Lucille Dooly, age 93 of St. Charles, Missouri, passed away at her home 2:17 a.m. Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 11, 2018 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Noffsinger Cemetery. Visitation will be held 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials may be made to Pleasant Mound Community Center or the Hurricane Church of the Brethren.

Edna Lucille, the daughter of Robert Bruce and Altha Mae (Cripe) Dickson, was born July 5, 1925 in Greenville, Illinois. Lucille grew up in Pleasant Mound, attended the local schools including Willow Branch. She graduated from Greenville High School in 1942. Lucille attended Greenville College and worked on the family farm after high school.

Lucille and Daniel Paul Dooly were united in marriage on November 25, 1953 in Vandalia, Illinois. He passed away in 1969. Lucille stayed at home, was a house wife and raised their children. Lucille moved to Greenville and worked at DeMoulin Brothers Factory as a seamstress for 20 years, 1975-1995. She moved to St. Charles, Missouri in 2007 to be with her children.

Surviving are their children: Daniel Robert Dooly of St. Charles, Missouri, Clara Mae (Dooly) Kline of St. Charles, Missouri. Loving grandmother to: Nathaniel Joseph and wife Heather, Christopher Loy and wife Nicole, Naomi Elizabeth and 1 great-grandchild Silas.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son at the age of 16, Earl Joseph Dooly, and siblings: Dorothy Dickson, Anna Mae Dickson, Blondell Dickson in infancy and a brother Arthur Robert Dickson.

She was a long time member of the Hurricane Creek Church of the Brethren in Pleasant Mound. She had recently been attending the Calvary Church of St. Charles, Missouri.