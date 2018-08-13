Marcella A. Kohnen, age 95, of Germantown, died Friday, August 10, 2018 at her residence.

She was born September 23, 1922 in Bartelso, a daughter of the late Edward and Emma, nee Hollenkamp, Kohrmann.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Steve Kohnen, whom she married November 27, 1947 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso and he preceded her in death on August 30, 2013; siblings, Louis Kohrmann and wife Betty, Virgil Kohrmann and wife Marge, Edward “Fritz” Kohrmann and wife Elsie, Victor Kohrmann and wife Bernita, Joseph “Fireball” Kohrmann and wife Rosie, Rich Kohrmann, and Elmer Kohrmann; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Raymond, Lawrence, and Mary Ann Kohnen all in infancy, Alois “Ollie” and Minerva Kohnen, Vince and Mandy Kohnen, Irene Kohnen, Regina and Harold Wolbert, and Dolores Kohnen.

Surviving are her daughter, Jan (Greg) Wilburn of Germantown; grandchildren, Kevin (Jamie) Wilburn and Kristen Wilburn all of Germantown; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Addison, and Brandt Wilburn; siblings, Bob (Blanche) Kohrmann and Ralph (Janice) Kohrmann all of Bartelso; brother-in-law, Ted Kohnen of Germantown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marcella was the co-owner of Kohnen Concrete Products, Inc. in Germantown and was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 14, 2018 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Residential Hospice or St. Boniface Cemetery and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home in Germantown who is serving the Kohnen family.

