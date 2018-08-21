Marilyn J. Lindley

Marilyn J. (nee Martin) Lindley, 71, of Pocahontas, IL, died Monday, August 20, 2018, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, O’Fallon, IL.

Marilyn was born July 29, 1947, to Robert and Imogene (nee Lischmann) Martin in Granite City, IL. On September 15, 1979, she married Clifton “Red” Lindley at the United Methodist Church, Pocahontas, IL.

She was a former member of First Christian Church, Edwardsville, IL. Marilyn was a member of the Pocahontas-Old Ripley Auxiliary. She liked to watch wrestling, work crossword puzzles, listen to “Hayride” on WGEL, and most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her Children, Loni (Jason) Hensler, Pocahontas, IL, Rob (Misty) Lindley, Greenville, IL, Tom (Randie) Lindley, Greenville, IL, Mike (Fiance, Staci Bone) Lindley, Sorento, IL, Dennis (Amandae) Lindley, Pocahontas, IL; Grandchildren, Dawson Lindley, Scarlett Hensler, Gracie Lindley, Shelby Lindley, Brayden Lindley, Easton Lindley; Brothers-in-Law, Ron Lindley, Dale (Sharon) Lindley, Chuck Hoyt; GrandPuppy, Max; Several Nieces and Nephews.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, Robert and Imogene Martin; Husband, Clifton “Red” Lindley; Grandsons, Wyatt Lindley, Noah Lindley; Sisters, Sandra Wright, Lucy Thompson, Marian Gross (twin); Sisters-in-Law, Helen Marie Hoyt, Judy Lindley; Brother-in-Law, Jim Wright.

Memorials may be made to Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Dept; Lem Rhodes Foundation, or Greenville-Bond County Resident Cancer Patients.

Visitation: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 4:00 to 8:00 pm, and Friday, August 24, 2018, 8:00 to 11:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Funeral Service: Friday, August 24, 2018, 11:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Clergy: Rev. Tyson Graber, Pastor, First Christian Church, Greenville, IL.

Interment: Robinson Cemetery, Pocahontas, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.