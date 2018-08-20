Beloved family matriarch Mary Ann Branz, 85, of Millstadt, IL, passed away on August 17,2018, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

She was born on March 1, 1933 in Granite City, IL.Mary Ann was not one to sit. She loved to be active, and she filled her time with cooking and baking (at which she was unparalleled), gardening, taking long walks on country roads,shopping, and – more often than not – taking care of her family. Mary Ann lived her life for her family, cherishing her time with her husbands, siblings, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and all her other family and close friends who became family. All found themselves blessed to have been loved by her and warmed by her caring (but, often,brutally honest) words and heart.

Mary Ann married Paul Mushill in 1952, who passed away in 1976. In 1978, she married Lawrence “Larry” Branz. She and Larry celebrated almost 40 years together before his recent passing on June 27. Mary Ann was also preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Sardigal; her siblings, Joe,John, and Katherine (Kelih); and her son, Patrick Mushill.She is

Survived by her brother Eddie Sardigal; her children, Karen (Rod) Hartzel, Peter (Connie)Mushill, Paul (Beth) Mushill, Kathy Weber, Kim (Craig) Stephens, Kay Mushill; Babs Branz(special friend Mark McCauley), Larry (Beth) Branz, Dotty (Jim) Jenkins, Ray (Paula) Branz,Jim (Sandra) Branz, LouAnn (Bert) Branz-Schaefer, Jack (Susie) Branz, and Mary Kay (Pete)Crank; and over 50 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 24, at St. James Catholic Church in Millstadt, IL, with mass and a luncheon to follow. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation:https://themmrf.org/ available at the service or at Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home.