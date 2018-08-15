Mary Lucille Lenington, age 91, of Greenville, Illinois passed away following a short illness on August 13, 2018 at Montgomery Nursing & Rehabilitation in Taylor Springs, Illinois. Mrs. Lenington will be cremated at her request and her ashes will be honored by her family at a later date. Mrs. Lenington requested no ceremony.

Lucille Lenington was born on February 14, 1927 in Wood River, Illinois to Lester and May Nelson-Talkington and spent much of her early life in towns along the 3 large rivers in Illinois. Lucille and her then husband Lindel Lenington moved from Bethalto, Illinois to Greenville in May of 1965 where they opened Lynn’s True Value Hardware after partnering with Stanley Getz for a short time. Mrs. Lenington retired upon the dissolution of her marriage in 1998 after 33 years at Lynn’s Hardware.

Mrs. Lenington graduated from East Alton-Wood River Community High School on May 31, 1945 and then attended Shurtleff College in Alton, IL. On January 11, 1947, Lucille married Lindel D. Lenington and they were married 51 years until their divorce.

Lucille was survived by her son, Dane (Carol) Lenington and daughter, Shari (Denny) Grant, both of Greenville; 7 grandchildren, John Lenington, Jennifer Bone (Jason), Danielle Ramseyer (Adam), Tyson Grant, Abbyjo Chambers (Jeremy), and Molly Rench (Josh), and last but not least 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and May (Nelson) Talkington, and her brother Duane Talkington, and a grandson, Nathan Dane Lenington.

Mrs. Lenington was a member of the First Christian Church of Greenville, and was a loyal Cardinal fan, an avid Red Hat Society member, and a past member of both the Women’s Club and the Garden Club.

For those who desire, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the First Christian Church of Greenville, IL. Mary Lucille Lenington lived a long and active life, and left it a strong, determined woman with deep family ties.