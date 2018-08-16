MSgt James J. “Jim” Norris, USAF, Ret., age 61, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at his residence.

He was born August 23, 1956 at Fort Meade, MD, a son of Ida V., nee Fletcher, and the late James E. Norris.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Steven LeRoy Norris; and fathers-in-law, John Hill and Jimmy Biles.

Surviving are his mother Ida V. Norris of Phoenix, AZ; his wife Glenda, nee Hill, Norris of Lebanon, whom he married May 21, 1994 in Miami, FL; children, James Joseph (Maria) Norris, Jr. of Phoenix, AZ, Christopher Edward (Allison) Norris of Wichita, KS, and Alexandra Michelle Norris of Lebanon; grandchildren, Shauna M. and Veronica M. Norris, Bailey L. and Zoey A. Norris; siblings, John William (Sabrina) Norris of Eubank, KY and Thomas Edward (Rechille) of General Santos City, Philippines; mother-in-law, Lena Biles of Lebanon; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Sarah Biles of New Orleans, LA and Joe (Amanda) Biles of Bossier City, LA; former wife, Lorrie Bortner LaBelle; and nieces and nephews.

Jim graduated in 1975 from Hereford High School in Hereford, MD and received a bachelor’s degree in education in 1995 from Wayland Baptist University. He retired from McConnell AFB in Kansas earning the rank of MSgt in the United States Air Force after serving twenty-one years, six months, and 3 days (28 Jan 1977-1 Aug 1998). While serving, Jim worked as a hydraulic/pneumatic mechanic and inflight refueling (boom operator). After retirement from the USAF, Jim worked as an aircraft dispatcher for three years at Raytheon and then worked civil service air operations for sixteen years at Scott Air Force Base. Jim enjoyed racquetball, football, and spending time with family and friends.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lebanon, Masonic Lodge #110 in Lebanon, and the Scott Air Force Base VFW Post 4183.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, August 20, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lebanon with Msgr. James Margason presiding. Interment with full military accorded by the Scott Air Force Base Military Honor Guard will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO

.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 19, 2018 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home. 105 S. Main, Trenton, IL and again on Monday, August 20, 2018 from 8:00-9:45 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 901 N. Alton St., Lebanon, IL 62254.

In lieu of flowers and other gifts, memorials may be made to Sheridan’s Sunshine Foundation and will be received at the funeral home or church.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com