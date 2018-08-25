Richard L. Ottensmeier, age 71, of St. Rose, died Friday, August 24, 2018 at his residence.

Mr. Ottensmeier was born July 7, 1947 in Breese, a son of the late Henry and Ida, nee Poettker, Ottensmeier.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother in infancy, Henry Ottensmeier; and a brother-in-law, David Beato.

Surviving are his siblings, Jerry Ottensmeier of St. Rose, Judy (Clarence) Huelsmann of St. Rose, Jane Beato of St. Louis, and Bob Ottensmeier of St. Rose; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Rich was a self-employed grain and dairy farmer. He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and men’s sodality, and the Clinton County Farm Bureau.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, August 27, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church with Fr. Edward Schaefer presiding. Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 26, 2018 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and again on Monday, August 27, 2018 from 12:00-1-30 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

Memorials may be made to St. Rose Catholic Church or to Mater Dei and will be received at the funeral home.

