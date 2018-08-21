Sammye Carol Lowell, age 83 of Greenville, passed away Friday evening, August 17, 2018 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 23, 2018 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will follow in Sunset Hills Cemetery, Edwardsville, Illinois. Visitation will be held 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice of Southern Illinois or the Illinois Chapter for Diabetes Foundation.

Sammye Carol, the daughter of Samuel and Mary (Mullens) Paschall, was born November 15, 1934 in Lubbock, Texas. Sammie was one of 5 children and grew up in Lubbock. She attended the local schools and graduated from Lubbock High School. Sammie attended some college at Texas Tech.

Sammye and Donald “Don” Ray Lowell were united in marriage on April 2, 1954. They have enjoyed 64 years together. They moved in 1955 to Granite City, Illinois. She worked at the Madison Bank in Madison, Illinois for 17 years as a bookkeeper. Sammye and Don moved to Bond County in 1988 after his retirement. She worked for First Bank in Greenville a few years. She enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren and collecting. Some of her loves were dolls. Sammye and Don in retirement spent 10 years traveling in their motorhome.

Surviving are their daughters: Deborah Marie Aschenbach of Northern Virginia, LaDonna Rose Sanson and husband Robert of Maryville, Illinois and Linda Carol Kunz and husband Brad of Troy, Illinois. Loving grandmother to: Lindsey Aschenbach-Allen and husband Jeremy of Austin, Texas, Ashley Aschenbach of Northern Virginaia, Robert L. Sanson of Glen Carbon, Illinois, Meagan Kunz of Troy, Illinois and great-grandmother to Hayden. Sammie is also survived by 2 sisters: Rosie Hurd of Lubbock, Texas and Ruth Dean and husband Art of Weatherford, Texas.

Preceded in death by her parents, brother Clyde Paschall, sister Frances Truelock, son-in-law Mike Aschenbach and a grandson Matthew