Sharon Mae Ricke

Sharon Mae (White) Ricke, 77, of Coffeen, IL passed on Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at 4:33 p.m., at Hillsboro Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Hillsboro, IL. A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 1, 2018, from 9:00 a.m. to 11;00 a.m., at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Toberman Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL. Rev. Ralph Stewart will officiate. Burial will be in Green Hill Cemetery in Van Burensburg, IL.

Mrs. Ricke was born on April 21, 1941, in Coffeen, IL, to the late Luther and Laura Belle (Chumley) White. She was a 1959 graduate of Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro, IL. She married Jimmy Ricke, on September 22, 1962, at East Fork Baptist Church in Coffeen, IL. He survives in Coffeen, IL. Mrs. Ricke was a member of the Baptist Faith.

Along with her husband, Mrs Ricke is survived by two sons, Brian (wife, Merrie Ellen) Ricke of Coffeen, IL and Brent (wife, Kristen) Ricke of Highland, IL; five grandchildren, Megan (husband Roy) Stepp, Dustin Ricke, Austin Ricke, Tristen Ricke, & Kaylee Ricke; one great grandchild, Hadlea Stepp; two brothers, Thomas (wife Jerry) White of Coffeen, IL & Daniel White of Coffeen, IL, one sister Theresa (husband, Louis) Lang of Coffeen, IL and several nieces & nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Margie Brewer.

Memorials are suggested for Montgomery County Cancer Association.