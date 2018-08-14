Shirley Sidwell Rasler Lynch, age 78, of Donnellson, IL passed away Sunday, August 12, 2018 at her home. The Family requested no memorial service. Friends may call Friday from 4 – 7 pm at Young Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are suggested, in lieu of flowers, to the Shirley Lynch Family.

Shirley was born April 4, 1940 in Old Ripley, IL to William Sidwell and Myra Hessenauer Sidwell. She married John L. Rasler in 1958 in Greenville, IL. he passed in 2007 and Donald Lynch in Greenville, IL. He passed in 2009.

She is survived by sons: Kent Rasler of Houston, TX and Jeff Rasler of Greenville, IL. Sisters: Bonnie (William) Robey of Effingham, IL and Linda (Mark) Korsmeyer of Mettlerville, IL; 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.

Shirley attended Pocahontas elementary grades and graduated from Greenville High school. She was a self-employed cosmetologist for 30 years owning and running The Looking Glass. She was a bar tender at the Dawg Haus Bar in New Douglas, IL as well as owning and operating Rasler’s Plumbing with her husband. She was a member of the Greenville Throttle Jockey Harley Club, sold Avon, was an avid baker and enjoyed making decorative cakes. She was a huge fan of the Holidays and went all out in celebration. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy in which she enjoyed shopping and spoiling them. She was an all-around amazing mother.

She was preceded in death by: Her parents, both husbands, and her son, Randy Rasler.

