Terry V. “Yogi” Jakel, 69, born March 15, 1949, in Highland, IL, passed away Wednesday, August 29, 2018. Terry waged a fierce 2-year battle against pancreatic cancer and died at his home.

Terry graduated from Highland High School in 1967, where he excelled in basketball and baseball. He retired from Gehrig’s Store after many years as a specialist in dairy refrigeration.

Terry was preceded in death by his Parents, Vincent and Betty (nee Wagner) Jakel; Brothers, Dennis Jakel and Keith Jakel; First Wife, Nancy Jakel.

Surviving is his Wife of 18 years, Susan (nee Grimm) Jakel; Nieces, Paige (Greg) Bosler, Lori Kaufman; Great Nieces, Haley and Sydney Bosler, Barbara McGuire; Brother-in-Law, David (Janice) Grimm; Sister-in-Law, Diane (Robert) Brown; Many Cousins and Close Friends.

Terry was a Shriner and was instrumental in helping several children receive treatment at Shriners Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

Terry was cremated in accordance with his wishes. Also, per Terry’s request, no services or visitation will be held. Terry would like to be remembered by all his friends and buddies for the good times and especially the great golf.

Please share memories of Terry and condolences with his family at MeridithFuneralHome.com