Velma J. Grotefendt, age 91 of Marine, IL died Monday, August 06, 2018 at Greenville Nursing & Rehab. Center in Greenville, IL.

She was born June 01, 1927, in Alhambra, IL, the daughter of Henry and Pauline (nee Siewert) Conrad.

On October 16, 1947, she married Harold Frederick Albert Grotefendt at E & R Church in Marine, IL. He passed away on January 29, 2012.

She was a member of United Church of Christ of Marine. She was also a member of Madison County Home Extension; Marine UCC Women’s Guild; Republic Women’s Club in Marine .

Velma was born west of Alhambra where she grew up on the family farm. She attended Siewert Country School . She had worked at the Marine Garment Factory prior to her marriage. She and her husband operated a Grain and Dairy Farm on Conn Road north of Marine until going to the nursing home in 2009. She was in charge of feeding and weaning calves. Her entire life she enjoyed quilting, working in the garden, and always had beautiful flower beds.

Survivors include :

Son – Rande H. (Judith) Grotefendt, Longview, TX

Son – Brad L. Grotefendt, Marine, IL

Son – Dale W. (Kay) Grotefendt, Marine, IL

Grandchild – Jill L. (Philip) Maud, Tulsa, OK

Grandchild – Katherine E. (Robert) Prince, Tyler , TX

Grandchild – Cynthia A. Grotefendt, Tulsa, OK

Grandchild – Ty F. Grotefendt, Marine, IL

Grandchild – Michelle L. Grotefendt, Marine, IL

Great Grandchild – Peter J. Maud, Tulsa, OK

Great Grandchild – Harold D. Maud, Tulsa, OK

Great Grandchild – Caroline N. Maud, Tulsa, OK

Great Grandchild – Nathan R. Prince, Tyler, TX

Great Grandchild – Jack R. Prince, Tyler, TX

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Henry Albert Conrad – Died 8/20/1963

Mother – Pauline E. Conrad nee Siewert- Died 6/10/1975

Husband – Harold F. A. Grotefendt – Died 1/29/2012

Sister – Mildred E. Grotefendt – Died 2/02/1996

Brother – Udell E. Conrad – Died 3/31/2006

Sister – Irene A. Prott – Died 9/01/2005

Brother – Delbert H. Conrad – Died 7/12/2002

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday, August 19, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Monday, August 20, 2018, at United Church of Christ of Marine in Marine, IL.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, August 20, 2018, at United Church of Christ of Marine in Marine, IL with Rev. Philip H. Kershner officiating.

Interment will be at Marine Cemetery in Marine, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to United Church of Christ of Marine; American Cancer Society.