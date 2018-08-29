Vera A. Wise age 99 of Greenville, passed away at 1:59 a.m. Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at the Greenville Nursing and Rehab in Greenville.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 31, 2018 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home with Dr. Ward Sussenbach officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until service time on Friday. Memorials in Vera’s memory may be made to the Mt. Gilead Cemetery.

Vera Agnes Hunter, the daughter of Pearl Arthur Hunter and Nancy Blondina Willman Hunter, was born on February 26, 1919 in the Shawnee neighborhood west of Greenville. Vera grew up on the Hunter farm and attended the one room schools there, graduating from Pocahontas High School in 1936. Vera worked for a time at Pet Milk. Following her marriage Vera raised her family, then worked at the ASCS office in Greenville for over 25 years. She enjoyed serving as a Pink lady at Utlaut Memorial Hospital.

Vera and Ermon V. “Chick” Wise were united in marriage on July 31, 1943 on the Hunter Farm and enjoyed over 65 years together before his death on June 26, 2009. They are the parents of three children of whom one survives: Wanda (Bill) McCracken of north of Greenville, Bill Wise’s widow Ruth Wise of west of Greenville, 6 grandchildren: Melissa Bohannon, Tim (Chris) McCracken, Steve (Amy) Bohannon, Doug (Carisa) Bohannon, Mark (Beth) McCracken, Carrie (Dennis) Rodgers, 15 grandchildren: Jessica, Taylor, Eddie, Robert, Kaylee (Dylan), Karyssa, Lukas, Allison (Marlon), Zachary, Trent, Mya, Lilly, Shane, Ava, Conner, and two great-great-grandchildren: Aubree and Wiley.

Vera is preceded in death by her husband Chick Wise, parents Pearl and Nancy Hunter, her son William Wise, her daughter Nancy and son in law Jerry Bohannon, and is the last of her generation of 5 Hunter children being preceded by: Arnold Hunter, Mary Ellen Haun, Helen Tschannen, and Edith Brewer.

Vera is a member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Women, a former den mother, and the oldest member of the Mt. Gilead Cumberland Presbyterian Church.