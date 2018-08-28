Vera E. Eckhardt, age 76 of Worden, IL, died Sunday, August 26, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital (BJC) in Saint Louis, MO.

She was born on Wednesday, April 1, 1942, in Carpenter, IL, the daughter of Louis and Dorothy M. (nee Holzschuh) Hollandsworth.

On Friday, October 23, 1964, she married Frank C. Eckhardt who survives.

She was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ. She was also a member of Worden Library Board President; Worden Village Trustee; Worden School Board.

Vera was born at Carpenter, IL. She was a 1960 graduate of Worden High School. She worked for Lincoln National Life Insurance Company in St. Louis, MO for 27 years. She worked for Madison County Chronicle as an Editor for 28 years. While working for Madison County Chronicle, she was very active in the Worden community and served on many committees. She loved to read. Enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She and her husband enjoyed camping for many years

Survivors include:

Husband – Frank C. Eckhardt, Worden, IL

Daughter – Kathy Dawes, Granite City, IL

Daughter – Brenda (Steve) Root, Granite City, IL

Son – Dennis (Jeanne) Eckhardt, Alhambra, IL

Son – Scott (Sherry) Eckhardt, Staunton, IL

Grandchild – Frank E. Eckhardt, Jr.

Grandchild – Tonya (Patrick) Ritter

Grandchild – Phillip (Brittany) Jaime

Grandchild – Emily Eckhardt (Jessie Smith)

Grandchild – Aubree Eckhardt

Grandchild – Gregory Eckhardt

Great Grandchild – Adrianna Dawes

Great Grandchild – Brianna Jaime

Great Grandchild – Levi Eckhardt

Great Grandchild – Roman Ritter

Great Grandchild – Eliza Jaime

Great Grandchild – Avery Jaime

Great Grandchild – Olivia Jaime

Sister – Elaine L. (Gene) Compton, Carrabelle, FL

Nieces and Nephews – Many

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Louis Hollandsworth – Died 11/16/1986

Mother – Dorothy M. Hollandsworth, nee Holzschuh – Died 11/23/2006

Son – Frank E. Eckhardt, Sr. – Died 5/22/2009

Grandchild – Cassandra Dawes – Died 7/05/2013

Sister – Shirley A. Dustmann

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 AM to 11:00 AM Friday, August 31, 2018, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Hamel, IL.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 31, 2018, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Hamel, IL., with Rev. Allen J. Reiter, officiating.

Interment will be at Worden City Cemetery in Worden, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Family.