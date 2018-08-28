Vera E. Eckhardt, age 76 of Worden, IL, died Sunday, August 26, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital (BJC) in Saint Louis, MO.
She was born on Wednesday, April 1, 1942, in Carpenter, IL, the daughter of Louis and Dorothy M. (nee Holzschuh) Hollandsworth.
On Friday, October 23, 1964, she married Frank C. Eckhardt who survives.
She was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ. She was also a member of Worden Library Board President; Worden Village Trustee; Worden School Board.
Vera was born at Carpenter, IL. She was a 1960 graduate of Worden High School. She worked for Lincoln National Life Insurance Company in St. Louis, MO for 27 years. She worked for Madison County Chronicle as an Editor for 28 years. While working for Madison County Chronicle, she was very active in the Worden community and served on many committees. She loved to read. Enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She and her husband enjoyed camping for many years
Survivors include:
Husband – Frank C. Eckhardt, Worden, IL
Daughter – Kathy Dawes, Granite City, IL
Daughter – Brenda (Steve) Root, Granite City, IL
Son – Dennis (Jeanne) Eckhardt, Alhambra, IL
Son – Scott (Sherry) Eckhardt, Staunton, IL
Grandchild – Frank E. Eckhardt, Jr.
Grandchild – Tonya (Patrick) Ritter
Grandchild – Phillip (Brittany) Jaime
Grandchild – Emily Eckhardt (Jessie Smith)
Grandchild – Aubree Eckhardt
Grandchild – Gregory Eckhardt
Great Grandchild – Adrianna Dawes
Great Grandchild – Brianna Jaime
Great Grandchild – Levi Eckhardt
Great Grandchild – Roman Ritter
Great Grandchild – Eliza Jaime
Great Grandchild – Avery Jaime
Great Grandchild – Olivia Jaime
Sister – Elaine L. (Gene) Compton, Carrabelle, FL
Nieces and Nephews – Many
She was preceded in death by:
Father – Louis Hollandsworth – Died 11/16/1986
Mother – Dorothy M. Hollandsworth, nee Holzschuh – Died 11/23/2006
Son – Frank E. Eckhardt, Sr. – Died 5/22/2009
Grandchild – Cassandra Dawes – Died 7/05/2013
Sister – Shirley A. Dustmann
Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 AM to 11:00 AM Friday, August 31, 2018, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Hamel, IL.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 31, 2018, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Hamel, IL., with Rev. Allen J. Reiter, officiating.
Interment will be at Worden City Cemetery in Worden, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Family.