Alfred G.”Blackie” Emshousen, age 94 of Alhambra, IL, died Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, IL.

He was born on Wednesday, March 19, 1924, in Edwardsville, IL, the son of Henry and Amanda (nee Taylor) Emshousen.

On Friday, May 27, 1983, he married Dorris C. Emshousen, nee Zobrist, at Edwardsville, IL, who survives.

He was also a member of the Carpenter’s Local.

Blackie was born at Edwardsville, lived most of his life there and was a 1942 graduate of Edwardsville High School. He served during World War II with the U.S. Army, 559th AAA Group-“Top hats” that was always within a few kilometers of the front line; participated in D-Day and the Normandy Invasion. He was a carpenter all of his life, working “out of the Hall” on residential and commercial jobs. Blackie was also a “hobby farmer” raising cattle, chicken, et al on his farm off of old Alton Road at Edwardsville. Working in his garden, took many hours in his retirement; he and his wife always followed the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball team; and family and friends knew that there was Pinochle game whenever you visited their home.

Survivors include:

Wife – Dorris Catherine Emshousen, Alhambra, IL

Daughter – Vickie S. Jarrell, Highland, IL

Daughter – Linda K. Pfister, Granite City, IL

Grandchild – Burnell L. “Burnie” (Lori) Jarrell, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Nicole K. (Jeremy) Painter, Bradford, IL

Grandchild – Aaron M. (Brandy) Jarrell, Bunker Hill, IL

Grandchild – Stacey M. (Significate Other John Bailey) Pfister, Granite City, IL

Great Grandchild – Morgan B. DuFrain

Great Grandchild – Stormy N. DuFrain

Great Grandchild – Samantha P. Painter

Great Grandchild – Hampton M. DuFrain

Great Grandchild – Mark A. Painter

Great Grandchild – James C. Jarrell

Great Grandchild – Megan L. Painter

Great Grandchild – Tessa M. Koonce

Great Grandchild – Freddy C. Painter

Great Grandchild – Julianna J. Painter

Great Grandchild – Jake M. Jarrell

Great Grandchild – Aiden J. Painter

Great Great Grandchild – Mya S. Girardier

Great Great Grandchild – Zach M. Girardier

Great Great Grandchild – Alyssa N. Girardier

Great Great Grandchild – Madelyn M. Girardier

Great Great Grandchild – Emily G. Girardier

Great Great Grandchild – Lola M. Grammer

Great Great Grandchild – Layla N. Painter.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Henry William Emshousen, Sr. – Died 3/18/1961

Mother – Amanda Ray “Mandy” Emshousen, nee Taylor – Died 7/25/1960

Brother – Infant Emshousen – Died 7/15/1920

Brother – Fred W. Emshousen – Died 11/27/2003

Twin Brother – Albert G. “Bonnie” Emshousen – Died 11/12/2005

Brother – Henry W. Emshousen, Jr. – Died 6/15/2011

Sister – Loretta D. Lawrence – Died 3/06/2012

Sister – Betty Ann Venable – Died 12/19/2014

Sister – Delores R. Bustamante – Died 1993

Great Grandchild – Courtney R. Steward – Died 4/04/2006.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 18, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 18, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Jeremy Painter, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.