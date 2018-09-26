Anna B. Reynolds, age 100 of Highland, IL, died Monday, September 24, 2018, at Saint Louis University Hospital in Saint Louis, MO.

She was born on March 11, 1918, in Fairmont City, IL, the daughter of Vit and Bozena (nee Materka) Novy.

On November 20, 1943, she married Clare S. Reynolds at East St. Louis, IL. He passed away on March 26, 1981.

Anna was born in Fairmont City, IL, and graduated from East St. Louis High School in 1936. After her marriage to Clare, they moved to Riley , IN .they farmed and owned and operated fishing cabins and a fishing guide service on the Erie Canal, which ran through their property. When Clare retired from the railroad they moved to Stilesville, IN. After her husband’s death, Anna moved Belleville, IL and 25 years ago moved to Highland, IL. to be near her niece, Kathy.In addition to her family, she leaves behind her beloved pet, Muffy whom she rescued from Sun City, AZ after the death of her sister, Bessie. Our sweet Aunt Anna will always be best remembered as a “dog mom” to many furry friends . . . Heck & Speck, Holly, and Kraemer – who are all happy to see her again.

Survivors include :

Nieces & Nephews – Several .

Her Niece, Kathys Husband – James “Jim” (Gail) Stukenberg, Highland, IL

Great Niece – Keri (Josh) Wojcik

Great Niece – Becky (Derek) Guardiola

Great Nephew – Christopher Melton, Jr.

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Vit H. Novy

Mother – Bozena Novy, nee Materka

Husband – Clare S. Reynolds – Died 3/26/1981

Sister – Bessie E. Haberaecker Sherman – Died 7/20/2013

Brother – Vit J. Novy, DVM – Died 2/26/1970

Brother – Harvey Novy, as infant

Niece – Kathy L. Stukenberg nee Melton

Nephew – Christopher Melton Sr.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 04, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL .

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 04, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Father Pat G. Jakel officiating.

Interment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Belleville, IL at 1:30 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Animal Shelter.