Carl E. Sparlin

Carl Edward Sparlin, 88, of Greenville, Illinois peacefully passed into his eternal rest on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 while surrounded by his loving family.

Carl was born in Peoria, Illinois on March 8, 1930 to Edna and Dennis Sparlin. He was raised in Greenville, Illinois and graduated from Greenville High School in the class of 1948.

Carl proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1949 to 1952. He fought in the Korean War and was decorated with the Bronze Star for his brave service. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.

After the war, Carl met the love of his life, Alvina Varel. They married on June 13, 1953 at St. Cecilia Church in Bartelso, Illinois. They recently celebrated their sixty-fifth wedding anniversary. Their marriage was blessed with seven children, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Carl was an avid coon hunter since he was a young boy and a member of the National Plott Hound Association. He was also a card-carrying member of the National Rifle Association. Beyond hunting, he was also a fan of western movies and a prolific reader.

However, the greatest joy in his life was spending time with his family. He fondly stated that if he ever won the lottery, his dream was to build a house that was large enough for all his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to live with him.

He is survived by his wife, Alvina Sparlin; children: Patricia Bradford, Glen Sparlin, Mark Sparlin, Shirley Graham, Mary Green, and Jody Sparlin; grandchildren: Clayton Graham, Christine Bradford, Carlyn Shear, Jonathan Bradford, Samantha Martin, Austin Green, Lydia Sparlin, and Andrew Sparlin; and great-grandchildren: Riley Bradford, Kinsley Martin, and Katarina Shear.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edna and Dennis Sparlin; his sisters, Sylvia Blankenship and Shirley Scott; his son, Irv Sparlin; and his great-grandson Abraham Shear.

Visitation will be held at St. Lawrence Church in Greenville, Illinois on Saturday, September 8, 2018 from 9 to 11 a.m. followed immediately by a funeral mass. Interment will be at the St. Lawrence cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Carl’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project. Further information on making a donation can be obtained at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate or by calling (877) 832-6997.