David A. “Slick” Schlautmann, age 79, of Germantown, died Saturday, September 1, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

He was born May 27, 1939 in Germantown, a son of the late Frank and Clementine, nee Jansen, Schlautmann.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Agnes, nee Eschmann, Thomas; sister-in-law, Penny Schlautmann; and brother-in-law, Henry Schroeder.

Surviving are his wife Mary, nee Thomas, Schlautmann of Germantown, whom he married October 26, 1968 in Carlyle; children, Julie (Tom) Schubert of Carlyle and David (friend Jennifer O’Dell) Schlautmann of Breese; grandchildren, Chelsea (fiancé Eric Hempen) Schlautmann, Kaylee Schlautmann, David Schlautmann, and Kayla Schubert; great-grandson, Trent Hempen; siblings, Joan Schroeder of Germantown, Jacolyn Schlautmann of Germantown, Jim Schlautmann of Germantown, Jeanine (Larry) Spirek of Breese, Frank (Flossie) Schlautmann of Bartelso, and John “Jack” (Patricia) Schlautmann of Chesterfield; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bob (Darlene) Thomas of St. Charles, Don (JoAnn) Thomas of Breese, and Ron (Mary) Thomas of Breese; and nieces and nephews.

Slick was a veteran of the United States Army, formerly worked Roadway Trucking in St. Louis, and retired from Teamsters Local 600 in St. Louis. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown and the Germantown American Legion Post 325. Dave enjoyed gardening and mowing grass, fishing and deer hunting, was a well-known jokester, loved spending time with his grandchildren, and was always there to lend a helping hand.

Memorial Mass will be Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 11:00 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster and Deacon Rich Bagby presiding. Interment with full military honors will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 6, 2018 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the donor’s choice and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home who is serving the Schlautmann family.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com.