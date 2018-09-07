David C. Swofford, age 64, of Greenville, IL passed away Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL. Burial will be held at a later date.

David was born March 26, 1954 in Highland, IL to Robert Charles and Donna Mae (Sugg) Swofford . He married Joyce Natalie Core July 4, 1989 at her parents’ home, Hillcrest Farms, in Pocahontas, IL. He is survived by his wife; daughters: Casey (Don) Bassford, Auburn, IL and Lacey (Michael) Sonderegger, Edwardsville, IL; a sister, Barbara Swofford, Highland, IL; and four grandchildren: Emersyn and Jaelyn Bassford and Noelle and Maezy Sonderegger.

He was preceded death by his parents and a brother, Thomas Charles Swofford.

He grew up in Pocahontas, IL and attended Pocahontas grade school and graduated from Bond County Community Unit #2 in 1972. He graduated from SIU-E with a degree in teaching. He worked for Ameren as a technician and was a strong advocate and supporter for the Laborer’s Union.