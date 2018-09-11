Dennis G. Mueller, 68, of Pocahontas, IL, died Sunday, September 9, 2018 at his residence.

Dennis was born, December 27, 1949 to Glenn and Wilma (nee Hagler) Mueller Sr. in Highland, IL.

He owned Denny’s Phillip 66 Station for several years. He helped many people with their vehicles. He like to skydive, and travel to Alaska. He loved to shoot guns. Dennis was a very private person. The last several years he spent a lot of time visiting with his mom in assisted living.

He is survived by his mother, Wilma Mueller, Highland, IL; brothers, Glen (Cheryl) Mueller Jr., Greenville, IL, Alan (Donna Odle) Mueller, Waverly, IL, Michael (Connie) Mueller, Pocahontas, IL; former wife, Mary Ann Mueller; nieces and nephews, Mary Beth (Chris) Bauer, Tim (Betsy) Mueller, Kortney Mueller and Ryan (Shelly) Mueller.

He was preceded in death by his father, Glen O. Mueller, Sr.; brother, James Edward Mueller.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the Donor’s Choice.

Visitation: Thursday, September 13, 2018, from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Memorial Service: Thursday, September 13, 2018, 7:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Clergy: Rev. Ray Snider, Pastor, United Methodist Church, Pocahontas, IL

Interment: Robinson Cemetery at a later date

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, Illinois