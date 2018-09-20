Donald Eugene McCray, age 82 of Greenville, passed away at his home 6:41 a.m. Wednesday, September 19, 2018.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 22, 2018 at the First Baptist Church in Greenville, Illinois with Rev. David Bilyeu officiating. Visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church or Bond County Hospice.

Donald Eugene, the son of Ernest and Josephine (Dilbeck) McCray was born October 18, 1935. Don was 1 of 11 children. He served our country in the United States Army after high school. In his younger years Don delivered milk and ice. Don and his brother LeRoy owned and operated D&L Disposal for 30+ years. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family.

Donald and Pauline Jernigan were united in marriage on May 26, 1956 at the Smithboro Baptist Church. They enjoyed 60 years together before her passing on June 21, 2016. Surviving are their children: Carol Kingston and husband Donald of Vandalia, Illinois, Cathy Sugg and husband Scott of Greenville, Illinois and Janice Brown and husband Kenny of North Fort Myers, Florida. Don was preceded in death by his son Gregory Eugene McCray on May 8, 2013.

Loving grandfather to Heather Kingston, Lindsay Strotheide, Allie Sugg, Brooke Chilovich, Cole Utlaut, Noah Sugg and Benjamin Brown. Great-grandfather of Addyson, Raelee, Emma and Ryker.

Don is survived by 2 sisters: Bernece Disch and Reva Smith. All of his other siblings have preceded him in death: Wilma Zbinden, Ola Mains, Ruby Ulmer, Herbert McCray, Charles McCray, LeeRoy McCray, Ernie McCray Jr., and Opal Osborn.