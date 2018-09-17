Emmett J. Carroll, age 93 of Keyesport, IL, died Thursday, September 13, 2018, at Lakeland Nursing Center in Effingham, IL.

He was born on Tuesday, September 16, 1924, in Alhambra, IL, the son of Leo and Cecelia (nee Kaufman) Carroll.

On Saturday, October 9, 1976, he married Norma J. Poelker Carroll, nee Graul at Mascoutah, IL, who survives.

He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, Effingham, IL; former member of St. Elizabeth Church, Marine, IL.

As a boy, Emmett helped his father and brother work the family farm north of Marine, IL. As a young man he provided for his family by working different jobs in the area, the latest being Parts Manager at Tri-Ford in Highland, IL, in addition to working on the family farm.

In their early married life, he and Norma enjoyed dancing with friends and playing cards. Upon retiring, they moved to Keyesport, IL where they enjoyed boating, fishing and swimming. They also had the good fortune of touring Europe, Central and South America, and other exotic places while spending winters in Florida. They remained living in Keyesport until July, 2018 when they moved to Effingham, IL to be closer to children.

Emmett will be dearly missed by his wife and family and all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include:

Wife – Norma J. Poelker Carroll, nee Graul, Effingham, IL

Son – Joseph L. (Judith) Carroll, Mt. Vernon, IL

Son – Don G. (Traute) Carroll, Red Lodge, MT

Daughter – Ann M. Carroll, Chicago, IL

Step Child – Brian B. (Barbara) Poelker, Effingham, IL

Step Child – Susan (Todd) Cisna, Effingham, IL

Step Child – Carolyn J. (Robert) Greathouse, House Springs, MO

Step Child – Wayne B. Poelker, Pocahontas, IL

Step Child – Sarah J. Poelker, Mascoutah, IL

Grandchildren – Ten

Great Grandchildren – Eight

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Leo C. Carroll – Died 3/26/1971

Mother – Cecelia B. Carroll, nee Kaufman – Died 2/08/1973

First Wife – Theresa M. Carroll, nee Wellen, Married 1/09/1946 – Died 8/12/1975

Step Child – Mark A. Poelker – Died 1979

Brother – Leo V. Carroll – Died 12/19/1997

Sister-in-law – Wilma E. Carroll, nee Eberhart – Died 4/10/2009

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Friday, September 21, 2018, at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church in Marine, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 21, 2018, at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church in Marine, IL, with Father Paul Nabing, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Cemetery in Marine, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Cemetery or Charity of the Donor’s Choice