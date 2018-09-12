Florence A. Booher

Florence A. (Green) Booher, 100, of Pocohontas, IL, formerly of Coffeen, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, at 10:23 p.m., at Highland Health Care Center, Highland, IL. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 15, 2018, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home, Coffeen, IL. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 15, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home, Coffeen, IL. Burial will take place in Mount Moriah Cemetery, Coffeen, IL.

Mrs. Booher was born on April 30, 1918 in Coffeen, IL to the late Baxter A. and Hazel Florence (Peterson) Green. She worked as a teller at Coffeen National Bank, Coffeen, IL for 27 years. She married Marion “Mike” Lee Booher on March 8, 1947 in Hillsboro, IL and he preceded her. Mrs. Booher was a member of the Coffeen Eastern Star, Coffeen, IL; liked to sew and crochet; loved to shop and collect knick-knacks; and loved her dog, Spanky. She was affectionately known by her nieces and nephews as “Alley Cat”.

Mrs. Booher is survived by a sister-in-law, Merle Green of Pocahontas, IL; a niece, Sandra Kay (husband Jack) Stewart of Greenville, IL; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Mr. Booher was also preceded in death by three brothers, Elbert Green, Allen Green and Roy Green; and a nephew, Elbert Bradley Green.

Memorials may be given to Bond County Humane Society.