Frances I. Luitjohan, age 91 of Grantfork, IL, died Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at Cedarhurst of Highland in Highland, IL.
She was born on Monday, June 6, 1927, in Saint Jacob, IL, the daughter of John H. and Edna E. (nee Frisse) Weis.
On Monday, April 21, 1947, she married Aloysius “Al” G. Luitjohan at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Pierron, IL. He passed away on Saturday, June 26, 1993.
She was a member of St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Grantfork, IL. She was also a member of Knight of Columbus Wives; Grantfork Firemen’s Auxiliary; Leef Township Senior Citizens Club; St. Gertrude Altar Society and a member of the former of Daughters of Isabella.
Frances at St. Jacob, IL and grew up on family farm. She attended Immaculate Conception School in Pierron, IL. She worked for Wick’s Organ Company, Deutsch Brothers Powered Egg Company, after her marriage, she helped operate their dairy farm south of Highland, IL. After her children were out of school, she worked at Koch Cleaners and cleaned homes up until her mid 80’s. Her husband was Leef Township Road Commissioner for 12 years. She was a Cardinal baseball fan. She enjoyed playing Euchre, loved gardening (especially flowers), and went dancing every Saturday.
Survivors include:
Daughter – Shirley A. (Lawrence) Schwarz, Highland, IL
Daughter – Bonnie K. (James) Wesselmann, Breese, IL
Daughter – Janet S. (Leonard) Thole, Highland, IL
Daughter – Barbara J. (Timothy) Martiszus, Trenton, IL
Daughter – June F. (David) Schmelter, Jacksonville, NC
Daughter – Marlene A. (Jerry) Vosholler, Pierron, IL
Son – Larry A. (Tina) Luitjohan, Highland, IL
Son-in-law – Thomas Wilke , Highland, IL
Brother – Cyril “Cy” (Delores) Weis, Pocahontas, IL
Brother – Herbert J. (Shirley) Weis, Highland, IL
Sister-in-law – Marie Weis, Pocahontas, IL
Sister-in-law – Annie L. “Annie” Weis, Highland, IL
Grandchild – Denise A. (Andy) Kinnard
Grandchild – Aimee L. (George) Russell
Grandchild – Michael A. Schwarz (Significant Other – Michelle Schrumpf)
Grandchild – Jared J. (Jamie) Schwarz
Grandchild – Christine M. (Michael) Anderson
Grandchild – Alan B. Wilke
Grandchild – Kevin M. Wilke
Grandchild – John T. Wilke
Grandchild – Dale A. Wilke
Grandchild – Robert A. (Theresa) Bufford
Grandchild – Maranda S. (Jeff) Tebbe
Grandchild – Jason D. (Amy) Wesselmann
Grandchild – Scott J. (Laura) Wesselmann
Grandchild – Ashley K. (Jeff) Huelsmann
Grandchild – Regina M. (Chris) Walther
Grandchild – Michelle L. (John) Murtz
Grandchild – Erica S. Eversgerd
Grandchild – Heather R. (Jeremy) Hultz
Grandchild – Scott V. (Melissa) Thole
Grandchild – Dana A. (Chris) Pederson
Grandchild – Andrew T. Martiszus
Grandchild – Jennifer F. (Christopher) Teall
Grandchild – Jamie S. (John) Huntley
Grandchild – Abigail G. (Kevin) Pace
Grandchild – David R. (Heather) Schmelter, Jr.
Grandchild – Adam J. Vosholler
Grandchild – Brian J. (Annie) Vosholler
Grandchild – Cory J. (Ashley) Vosholler
Grandchild – Dustin J. (Alicia) Vosholler
Grandchild – Cory A. (fiancee – Logan McCray) Luitjohan
Grandchild – Eric W. Luitjohan
Grandchild – Hannah M. Luitjohan
Grandchild – Nicholas J. Luitjohan
Great Grandchildren – 65
Great Great Grandchildren – Three
She was preceded in death by:
Father – John H. Weis
Mother – Edna E. Weis, nee Frisse
Husband – Aloysius G. “Al” Luitjohan – Died 6/26/1993
Daughter – Judy M. Wilke – Died 8/18/2014
Brother – Wilbert L. “Willie” Weis – Died 9/03/2016
Brother – Raymond F. Weis – Died 7/10/2003
Brother – Lester F. Weis – Died 1/11/2006
Brother – Earl L. Weis – Died 10/28/1994
Sister – Marie K. Deak – Died 12/31/2000
Sister – Bertha R. “Bert” Geiger – Died 5/14/2015
Brother-in-law – John Deak – Died 12/17/2006
Brother-in-law – Raymond Geiger – Died 5/22/2006
Sister-in-law – Judith Weis – Died 11/20/2003
Sister-in-law – Marilyn “Midge” Weis – Died 1/05/2006
Grandchild – Sue Ann Wilke – Died 1/07/1980
Great Grandchild – Declan James Vosholler – 7/30/2016
Great Grandchild – Taylor L. Schwarz – Died 7/24/1999
Great Grandchild – Matthew D. Wesselmann – 5/25/2002
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday, September 16, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Monday, September 17, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 17, 2018, at Saint Gertrude Catholic Church in Grantfork, IL, with Rev. Father Pat G. Jakel, Pastor of St. Paul Catholic Church, officiating.
Interment will be at Saint Gertrude Catholic Cemetery in Grantfork, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gertrude Catholic Church; Grantfork Volunteer Fire Department; Heartland Hospice.