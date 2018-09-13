Frances I. Luitjohan, age 91 of Grantfork, IL, died Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at Cedarhurst of Highland in Highland, IL.

She was born on Monday, June 6, 1927, in Saint Jacob, IL, the daughter of John H. and Edna E. (nee Frisse) Weis.

On Monday, April 21, 1947, she married Aloysius “Al” G. Luitjohan at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Pierron, IL. He passed away on Saturday, June 26, 1993.

She was a member of St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Grantfork, IL. She was also a member of Knight of Columbus Wives; Grantfork Firemen’s Auxiliary; Leef Township Senior Citizens Club; St. Gertrude Altar Society and a member of the former of Daughters of Isabella.

Frances at St. Jacob, IL and grew up on family farm. She attended Immaculate Conception School in Pierron, IL. She worked for Wick’s Organ Company, Deutsch Brothers Powered Egg Company, after her marriage, she helped operate their dairy farm south of Highland, IL. After her children were out of school, she worked at Koch Cleaners and cleaned homes up until her mid 80’s. Her husband was Leef Township Road Commissioner for 12 years. She was a Cardinal baseball fan. She enjoyed playing Euchre, loved gardening (especially flowers), and went dancing every Saturday.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Shirley A. (Lawrence) Schwarz, Highland, IL

Daughter – Bonnie K. (James) Wesselmann, Breese, IL

Daughter – Janet S. (Leonard) Thole, Highland, IL

Daughter – Barbara J. (Timothy) Martiszus, Trenton, IL

Daughter – June F. (David) Schmelter, Jacksonville, NC

Daughter – Marlene A. (Jerry) Vosholler, Pierron, IL

Son – Larry A. (Tina) Luitjohan, Highland, IL

Son-in-law – Thomas Wilke , Highland, IL

Brother – Cyril “Cy” (Delores) Weis, Pocahontas, IL

Brother – Herbert J. (Shirley) Weis, Highland, IL

Sister-in-law – Marie Weis, Pocahontas, IL

Sister-in-law – Annie L. “Annie” Weis, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Denise A. (Andy) Kinnard

Grandchild – Aimee L. (George) Russell

Grandchild – Michael A. Schwarz (Significant Other – Michelle Schrumpf)

Grandchild – Jared J. (Jamie) Schwarz

Grandchild – Christine M. (Michael) Anderson

Grandchild – Alan B. Wilke

Grandchild – Kevin M. Wilke

Grandchild – John T. Wilke

Grandchild – Dale A. Wilke

Grandchild – Robert A. (Theresa) Bufford

Grandchild – Maranda S. (Jeff) Tebbe

Grandchild – Jason D. (Amy) Wesselmann

Grandchild – Scott J. (Laura) Wesselmann

Grandchild – Ashley K. (Jeff) Huelsmann

Grandchild – Regina M. (Chris) Walther

Grandchild – Michelle L. (John) Murtz

Grandchild – Erica S. Eversgerd

Grandchild – Heather R. (Jeremy) Hultz

Grandchild – Scott V. (Melissa) Thole

Grandchild – Dana A. (Chris) Pederson

Grandchild – Andrew T. Martiszus

Grandchild – Jennifer F. (Christopher) Teall

Grandchild – Jamie S. (John) Huntley

Grandchild – Abigail G. (Kevin) Pace

Grandchild – David R. (Heather) Schmelter, Jr.

Grandchild – Adam J. Vosholler

Grandchild – Brian J. (Annie) Vosholler

Grandchild – Cory J. (Ashley) Vosholler

Grandchild – Dustin J. (Alicia) Vosholler

Grandchild – Cory A. (fiancee – Logan McCray) Luitjohan

Grandchild – Eric W. Luitjohan

Grandchild – Hannah M. Luitjohan

Grandchild – Nicholas J. Luitjohan

Great Grandchildren – 65

Great Great Grandchildren – Three

She was preceded in death by:

Father – John H. Weis

Mother – Edna E. Weis, nee Frisse

Husband – Aloysius G. “Al” Luitjohan – Died 6/26/1993

Daughter – Judy M. Wilke – Died 8/18/2014

Brother – Wilbert L. “Willie” Weis – Died 9/03/2016

Brother – Raymond F. Weis – Died 7/10/2003

Brother – Lester F. Weis – Died 1/11/2006

Brother – Earl L. Weis – Died 10/28/1994

Sister – Marie K. Deak – Died 12/31/2000

Sister – Bertha R. “Bert” Geiger – Died 5/14/2015

Brother-in-law – John Deak – Died 12/17/2006

Brother-in-law – Raymond Geiger – Died 5/22/2006

Sister-in-law – Judith Weis – Died 11/20/2003

Sister-in-law – Marilyn “Midge” Weis – Died 1/05/2006

Grandchild – Sue Ann Wilke – Died 1/07/1980

Great Grandchild – Declan James Vosholler – 7/30/2016

Great Grandchild – Taylor L. Schwarz – Died 7/24/1999

Great Grandchild – Matthew D. Wesselmann – 5/25/2002

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday, September 16, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Monday, September 17, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 17, 2018, at Saint Gertrude Catholic Church in Grantfork, IL, with Rev. Father Pat G. Jakel, Pastor of St. Paul Catholic Church, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Gertrude Catholic Cemetery in Grantfork, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gertrude Catholic Church; Grantfork Volunteer Fire Department; Heartland Hospice.