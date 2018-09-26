Harold F. “Harry” Becker, age 75, of Trenton, died Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born August 15, 1943 in Highland, a son of the late Emmett and Eleonor, nee Zeisset, Becker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Brent Becker; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bernard and Regina, nee Ratermann, Mete; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ken Mete, Jackie and Paul Sackett, Dart Monken, and Norma Barnes.

Surviving are his wife Carol, nee Mete, Becker of Trenton, whom he married February 17, 1961 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese; sons, Bruce (Anna) Becker of Beckemeyer and Brian Becker of Trenton; grandchildren, Blake Becker, Brayden (fiancée Makayla Pritchett) Becker, Victoria (Philip) Westbrook, and Benjamin (fiancée Jennifer Snyder) Brandmeyer; great-grandchildren, Aston, Ahnalise, Amara, and Anthony Westbrook, Austin and Lacey Brandmeyer; brother, Mark (Kathy) Becker of Lafayette, IN; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Susan Mete of Michigan, Janet Monken of O’Fallon, and Charles Barnes of Tennessee; and nieces and nephews.

Harry was the co-owner/operator of the Trenton IGA since 1976. He was a member of Trenton Chamber of Commerce, an honorary life member of the Trenton Knights of Columbus Council 2932, former Director of the Illinois Food Retailers Association, former board member for Community Bank in Trenton, former volunteer firefighter for the Sugar Creek Fire Protection District, and a former member of the Trenton Nut House Club. Harry enjoyed cars, working outside especially with his tractor, reading, and spending time with his family.

A Memorial Visitation will be Friday, September 28, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton. Private interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Trenton.

Memorials may be made to Leaps of Love and will be received at the funeral home.

The Sugar Creek Fire Protection District will have a walk through at 6:00 p.m., the Trenton Nut House Club will visit at 6:30 p.m., and the Trenton Knights of Columbus will hold services at 7:00 p.m. all Friday evening at the funeral home.

