Harry “Duke” Luther, age 64, of Cincinnati, OH and formerly of Aviston, died Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Mercy Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati, OH.

Duke was born August 28, 1954 in Cincinnati, OH, a son of the late Robert and Alice Jentzen.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by step-brothers, Steve and Larry Jentzen.

Surviving are his children, Beth (Jeff) Cook of Platte City, MO, Michael Luther of Belleville, and Tony (Megan) Luther of Troy; grandchildren, Nolan Luther, Daniel Bisig, Dean, Eddie and Haiden Cook, Brayden and Alice Luther; brothers, Jim (Teresa) Luther of Goshen, KY, Michael (Jennifer) Luther of Mount Washington, KY, and Jeffrey (Carissa) Luther of Williamsburg, OH.

Harry was a veteran of the United Stated Air Force, retired from civil service at Scott Air Force Base, and was a member of the Aviston American Legion Post 1239.

Memorial Service will be Saturday, September 22, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese where full military honors will be accorded.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 22, 2028 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Back stoppers or Central Community High School Touchdown Club and will be received at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family by visiting www.mossfuneral home.com