John Albert Terry, 97, of Mulberry Grove, IL passed away at 6:30 PM, Thursday, September 06, 2018 at Vandalia Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

A Graveside Service and Interment will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at Liberty Cemetery, rural Mulberry Grove, IL with Rev. Randy Whitehead officiating. Military Rites will be accorded at the graveside by the Mulberry Grove American Legion Post # 1021. Memorials may be made to the Mulberry Grove American Legion Post #1021 or to an Education Fund for his Grandchildren.

John Albert Terry was born on August 18, 1921 in Bond County, IL, the son of James G. and Cecil E. (Merry) Terry. He married Neta F. Appleby on March 30, 1947; this past March they celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary. John was a former farmer and employee of Contel Telephone Co., now known as Verizon Wireless. He was a World War II Army Veteran, member of the Vandalia VFW Post #3862 and the Mulberry Grove American Legion Post #1021.

Mr. Terry is survived by his wife, Neta Terry of Mulberry Grove; daughter-in-law, Denise Terry of Mulberry Grove; sisters, Elaine Vanhorn of Sullivan, IL, June Peters of Vicksburg, MS; and his grandchildren, Rachel Terry and Joshua Terry, both of Mulberry Grove.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert Terry; infant son, Maurice Dean Terry; and sister, Bonnie White.