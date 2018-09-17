Joyce E. Vandiver, age 76 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Deceased’s Residence in Highland, IL.

She was born on Saturday, January 03, 1942, in Quincy, IL, the daughter of Russell and Helen (nee Bowen) Harness.

She married James O. “Jim” Vandiver at Carlyle, IL, who survives.

She was a member of First Baptist Church, Highland, IL.

Born and raised at Quincy, IL. Move to Edwardsville, IL, for a short time, then moved to rural Highland, IL, in 1987. She enjoyed taking care of their property growing flowers and trees. She enjoyed watching TV and and playing cards.

Survivors include:

Husband – James O. “Jim” Vandiver, Highland, IL

Sister – JoAnn Hogan, Clayton, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Russell P Harness

Mother – Helen P. Harness, nee Bowen

Daughter – Alonda Hanes – Died 7/4/2006.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Graveside Service will be at Howes Cemetery, Timewell, IL.

Final Arrangements, date and time are pending.

Interment will be at Howes Cemetery in Timewell, IL.