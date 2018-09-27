Kathleen Barbara Carlock

Kathleen Barbara (Sommer) Carlock, 91,of Coffeen, IL passed away, in her home, on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at 7:50 p.m. Visitation will be held Friday, September 28, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 28, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL. Rev. Eugene Dunkley, Pastor of Free Methodist Church in Coffeen, IL, will officate. Burial will be in Olive Hill Cemetery in Coffeen, IL.

She was born 26 July 1927 on a farm outside of Addieville, Plum Hill Township, located in Washington County, Illinois. She was the daughter of Minnie Spinner and Louis Sommer. Upon her father’s death in 1931, her Mother moved the small family to Coffeen, IL. Kathleen graduated from Coffeen High School in 1945. She was a cheer leader for the basketball team. Year after graduation she married Eldon Kenneth Carlock. Their marriage took place in the home of Rev. Harry McCollum east of Coffeen on 29, June 1946. Their attendants were Lois Prater and Grant Milner. Eldon passed away 18 July 1997. First they rented apartment in Coffeen and later bought and sold two different homes. Finally settling on a farm south of Coffeen where they lived for years until Mr. Carlock’s death. Not long after his death, Ameren Power Company bought their farm and Kathleen moved to Coffeen building a home on the same location she grew up as a child. To this union two children were born, Kenneth and Dennis, who survive their mother. She was the proud grandmother of Jesse (Shannon), Brett (Jennifer) and Kathy wife of Trevor Ozier. Great grandmother of Shelby and Brook Ozier and Chloe and Martha Carlock. She leaves her sister Mildred wife of deceased Perry Smith along with sister-in-law Lucille Gorsage (widow of Clyde Carlock), nieces, nephew, and a friend to many.

In order to help supplement family income she was well known for her skills at wall paper hanging. Also a part time rural Route Mail carrier, which eventually came to be a full time job. Loved by the children on her mail route for they were assured a candy sucker.Kathleen was a woman of many talents and a go to person for help in various local functions. She was noted for her Angel Food cake which she made from scratch. She could brag that she was in every state, in the Union including Alaska and Hawaii. She enjoyed refinishing antique furniture, walking and riding her bicycle. She drove a school bus for several years and delivered Meals on Wheels.

After she moved to Coffeen she took up another hobby which was restoring history of places and people who lived in Coffeen or nearby. This was done with the help of Mary Bone and Lucille Gorsage. All three searching for old pictures of people, old schools, and churches and made them available for public viewing at St. John’s Hall and Township hall.

Memorials are suggested to Olive HIll Cemetery in Coffeen, IL.