Keith D. Powell, age 63 of Alhambra, IL, died Tuesday, September 04, 2018, at his residence in Alhambra, IL.

He was born November 22, 1954, in Evansville, IN, the son of Paul and Barbara (nee Higgs) Powell.

Keith served in the US Air Force from1975 to 1977.

Survivors include :

Father – Paul B. Powell, Saint Louis, MO

Step Mother – Janet Jorgenson, Saint Louis, MO

Daughter – Tara (Mark) Givens, Washington DC,

Daughter – Kristin Powell, Chicago, IL

Grandchildren – Three .

Brother – Evoyle Powell, Evansville, IN

Brother – Edward Powell, St. Charles, MO

Sister – Laura Powell, Evansville, IN

Brother – Paul Powell, St. Louis, MO

He was preceded in death by :

Mother – Barbara Powell, nee Higgs

Brother – Adrian Powell

Brother – Del Ray Powell

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Memorial services will be at 2:30 PM on Thursday, September 13, 2018, at Episcopal Church of St. Michael & St. George in Clayton, MO.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO on Friday, September 14, 2018 at 10:30 AM.