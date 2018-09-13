Loren W. Leitschuh, age 80 of rural New Douglas, IL passed away on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at his residence in rural New Douglas, IL.

He was born on Sunday, March 20, 1938 in Shoal Creek Township, Bond County, IL.

Loren was the son of William F. and Clara A. (Schneck) Leitschuh.

He was married to Janet Hargan on May 20, 1961 at the Saint Ubaldus Catholic Church in New Douglas, IL.

Loren farmed on the family farm all of his life and later in his life was also an operator for Jim Goestenkors Excavating.

He was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Livingston, IL where he had served as a Eucharistic Minister. He was also a former member of the Saint Ubaldus Catholic Church in New Douglas, IL where he had served as a Parish Board member. Loren was an avid coyote hunter and outdoorsman. He was a member of the Shoal Creek Fox Hunters Association. He had also been a Laborer with the Laborer’s Local out of Greenville, IL.

Loren is survived by his wife: Janet Leitschuh of rural New Douglas, IL; Daughter: Marcia Meadows, her husband Kevin of Sorento, IL; Sons: Greg Leitschuh, his wife Diane of Sorento, IL; Joe Leitschuh, his wife Karina, of Sorento, IL; and Jim Leitschuh, his wife Jeanie of Greenville, IL; Daughter: Kristy Schaefer, her husband Tom of Greenville, IL; 11 Grandchilden: Racheal Leckrone, her husband Jarrod; Natosha McEvers; Danny Leitschuh; Clint Meadows; Devon Leitschuh; Bailey Leitschuh; Chase Leitschuh; Kalie Meadows; Lauren Meadows; Ava Schaefer, and Colt Schaefer. 3 Great Grandchildren: Alissa Mollett, Taylor Mollett, and Owen McEvers. He is also survived by his Sister: Ethel Korte, her husband Larry of Highland, IL. Nieces and Nephews.

He was preceded in death by his Parents; 2 Sisters: Rolean Bailey and Irma Hackerott; 3 Brothers: Irvin Leitschuh, Clarence Leitschuh, and Delmer Leitschuh.

A Visitation for Loren Leitschuh will be held on Friday, September 14, 2018 from 3 to 7 PM at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church located at 184 Livingston Ave in Livingston, IL 62058.

A Funeral Mass for Loren Leitschuh will be held on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 10:30 AM at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Livingston, IL with Fr. Pat Jakel officiating.

Interment of his cremains will be in the Saint Ubaldus Cemetery near New Douglas, IL.

In Lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in memory of Loren Leitschuh can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the Donor’s choice.

The Lesicko Funeral Home in Livingston, IL is privileged to take care of the arrangements and services for Loren Leitschuh and his Family.