Marion H. Seitz, age 87 of Greenville, passed away Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at Greenville Nursing and Rehab in Greenville.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 1, 2018 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Burial will follow in the Montrose Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 30, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials may be made to Bond County Hospice or the Senior Citizen’s Center.