Mary E. McGinnity, age 84 of Highland, IL, died Friday, September 7, 2018, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

She was born on Thursday, February 8, 1934, in Durant, OK, the daughter of Ova and Nancy (nee Massey) Welch.

On August 13, 1958, she married James J. McGinnity at Belleville, IL. He passed away on August 23, 1994.

Mary was born in Durant, OK. She and her husband move to Highland for his job with the Wall Street Journal. She enjoyed traveling.

Survivors include:

Sister – Rita Kay Tolbert, Gunter, TX

She was preceded in death by:

Husband – James J. McGinnity – Died 8/23/1994

Father – Ova Welch

Mother – Nancy Welch, nee Massey

One Sister

One Brother

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

No Visitation and Services are planned.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Home or Heartland Hospice.