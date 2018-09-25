Mary J. Remelius, age 87 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, September 23, 2018, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital – Breese in Breese, IL.

She was born on Wednesday, October 08, 1930, in Washington Park, IL, the daughter of Joseph and Edna (nee Moll) Lang.

On Saturday, June 11, 1949, she married Vernon E. Remelius, at E. St. Louis, IL, who passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 1992.

She was a member of St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary, Highland; American Legion Post 784-Auxiliary, Cahokia, IL.

Born at Washington Park, IL. She worked for Watson Book Store and Graham Pierce Stationary Co, E. St. Louis, IL.; Bo-Peep Children Shop and Melandie Shop, Cahokia, IL. She and her husband had lived in Centerville before moving to Highland in 1990. She enjoyed walking in town, gardening, being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and visiting with neighbors.

Survivors include:

Son – Terry L. (Joyce) Remelius, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Jason K. (Erin) Remelius, Mascoutah, IL

Grandchild – Erin L. (James “Jamey”) Criswell, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Ivy L. Criswell, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Ryker J. Criswell, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Brooke K. Remelius , Mascoutah, IL

Great Grandchild – McKenzie Q. Remelius (twin), Mascoutah, IL

Great Grandchild – Logan D. Remelius (twin), Mascoutah, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Joseph — Lang

Mother – Edna — Lang, nee Moll

Husband – Vernon E. “Boots” Remelius – Died 10/27/1992

Sister – Josephine Cheatham

Sister – Emily Johnson

Brother – Harold Lang

Brother – Earl Lang

Brother – Joseph Lang, Jr..

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Graveside Service at Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville, IL.

Interment will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Police Department/Christmas With A Cop.