Mary Jane B. Timmermann, age 89 of Carlyle, died Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

She was born in St. Rose on February 5, 1929, the eldest daughter of August T. and Mary Emma (Schumacher) Buehne. She married Victor (Bud) Timmermann, Jr., on April 20, 1949, at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose, IL.

Jane is survived by five children and many grand and great-grandchildren: son Kenny of Beaver Prairie, daughters Connie (Stan) Eagleson of Breese and Donna (Ron) Hustedde of Beckemeyer, and sons Dennis (Pam) of Carlyle, and Randy (Kathy) of Breese; grandchildren Sarah, Jonathan and Becca Schmitt of St. Louis, and Erin (Chris Boucher and their sons Zakiah and Kobe) of Harrisburg, VI; Ryan Heimann (daughters Ivy & Elan) of Breese, Lucia Eagleson-Ruth (Mike) of San Diego, CA, and Kyle (Emily and son Gabe) of Aviston; Jerad Hustedde of Carlyle and Nick Hustedde (Kim and daughters Ellyse, Ella, and son Hunter) of Effingham; Ian Timmermann and Zoe Timmermann of Breese; Colby Beckemeyer (Mary Jo and sons Dalton and Brayden) of Highland, Chelsea Beckemeyer (son Dallas) of Beckemeyer, Emma Jane Timmermann & Rhett Timmermann of Carlyle. She is also survived by siblings: sister, Floriann Timmermann, and two brothers Gervase (Norma) and Dave (Marilyn), all of St. Rose; and brothers-in-law: Richard (Ruth) Timmermann and Tom (Doris) Timmermann of Breese, and Maurice (Kit) Timmermann of St. Rose; and sister-in-law Marian Luebbers of Carlyle; and many nieces, nephews, and cherished friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, daughter-in-law Natalie (Brandmeyer) Timmermann, and brothers-in-law William Timmermann and Earl Luebbers.

Mary Jane had worked for Quip Industries, Pinball Palace and IGA Catering, all of Carlyle. She loved to attend Mass, take walks, keep busy, and take care of her family, and adored her grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 15, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle with celebrant Fr. George Mauck. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 8:30 to 11:00 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle, Clinton County Relay for Life T-mann Team, or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.