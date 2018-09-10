Pastor Terry Pope, 66, of Sorento, IL, passed away at 9:44 p.m. on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

Terry was born February 4, 1952 in Missouri, and was adopted by Joseph and Betty (Byrum) Pope. He married Glinda Gale Tift on September 7, 1991 at Wilson Park in Granite City, IL.

Terry was a semi-truck driver his entire life, and upon his retirement he gave his life to God. He was the associate pastor at the Donnellson Baptist Church, and current pastor of the Sorento Baptist Church. Terry enjoyed riding and raising horses, singing, dancing, fishing, and “Watching Days of Our Lives” daily. He was beloved by his congregation, and was always willing to help anyone in need. Terry will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his adopted parents; brother, John Pope; biological mother and her husband, Norma and Carlos Perez.

Terry is survived by his wife, Glinda Gale Pope of Sorento, IL; son; Tim (wife, Michelle) Ingram of New Douglas, IL; daughters, Kimberly Pearse of Hollywood Heights, IL, Makayla Pope of Sorento, IL, and Kimberly Knight of Panama, IL; grandchildren, Corrie Cocker, and Ridge, Kayla, Nick (wife, Sarah), Joseph, Austin, Kenzie, Gabriel, and Gabriella Ingram; great grandson, Sebastian; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation: The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at the Sorento Baptist Church, 206 W. Taylor St., Sorento, IL 62086.

Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at the Sorento Baptist Church with Rev. Jimmy Hayes and Rev. Gene DeClue, co-officiating.

Interment will follow the ceremony at New Douglas Cemetery in New Douglas, IL

Memorial Contributions may be made to: The family of Terry Pope, c/o Sorento Baptist Church, 206 W. Taylor St., Sorento, IL 62086.

Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 202 S. Main St., Sorento, IL 62086 has been entrusted with ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to offer condolences to the family.